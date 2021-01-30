The car park at the McDonald’s at Wall Island. Picture: Google Streetview

Police are appealing for information after a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle in a McDonald’s car park.

It was taken from a silver Volkswagen Lupo between 10.30am and 2pm on Thursday (28th January).

The vehicle was parked in the car park at the McDonald’s restaurant at Wall Island.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting incident 350 of 29th January.