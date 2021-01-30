Police are appealing for information after a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle in a McDonald’s car park.
It was taken from a silver Volkswagen Lupo between 10.30am and 2pm on Thursday (28th January).
The vehicle was parked in the car park at the McDonald’s restaurant at Wall Island.
Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting incident 350 of 29th January.
Wow, stolen from a Volkswagen Lupo. These criminals must be pretty desperate. Those car parks at Wall Island are a hot spot for this. Good job I don’t go to the gym there anymore. They really do need estate wide CCTV, but that will cost money for the estate owners so that won’t happen. Can’t we just throw these criminals in a pit of used covid infected needles?
