A councillor has called for the local authority to show more ambition in order to tackle the affordable housing challenge across Lichfield and Burntwood.

A draft Local Plan for the next 20 years has outlined how a minimum of between 20% and 35% of properties built as part of developments should be earmarked for affordable housing.

But Cllr Paul Ray, Liberal Democrat member for Chadsmead ward, told an overview and scrutiny committee meeting earlier this week that Lichfield District Council needed to push for a higher figure.

Cllr Paul Ray

“Affordable housing is a fundamental issue in this district, so I’m disappointed that percentages are as low as they are. “I understand they are minimums rather than the current 40% target, but in reality developers are achieving about 20%. “But if that’s what we have at the moment, I would want this council to be more ambitious – we need to be because of the scale of the affordable housing challenge.” Cllr Paul Ray, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Iain Eadie, cabinet member for the Local Plan said there would be a greater chance of getting more affordable homes built using the new lower figure.

“The difficulty we have with our current policy is that aiming for 40% means developers can argue that down on the grounds of viability assessments. “So in terms of the percentages, we are seeking as minimums that are based on the evidence we have gathered. “If we were to seek numbers higher than the assessment says can be realistically provided, we would be putting ourselves back in the position we are now where the evidence says that’s not achievable so developers are able to argue it down. “We are looking to enshrine into the Local Plan that what we know is affordable and is deliverable which is what we are looking for.” Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Ray said it was important that 20% remained as a starting point to look higher.