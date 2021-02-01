People in Lichfield are being urged to have their say in a new consultation on HS2.

Views are being sought on Phase 2A of the scheme, which cuts through Lichfield and Handsacre.

An artist’s impression of HS2

Open until 26th February, it will cover the the natural environment and the impact of HS2 construction traffic in the area.

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant said:

“It also seeks views on local transport provision and whether upgrades to existing railway stations, new railway stations or new rail lines are needed to connect to the scheme. “I hope that all those affected by this scheme, which I opposed in Parliament, will contribute to the consultation.” Michael Fabricant MP

Further information on the consultation and how to respond is available at www.hs2.org.uk/phase2a.

