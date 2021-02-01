People in Lichfield are being urged to have their say in a new consultation on HS2.
Views are being sought on Phase 2A of the scheme, which cuts through Lichfield and Handsacre.
Open until 26th February, it will cover the the natural environment and the impact of HS2 construction traffic in the area.
Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant said:
“It also seeks views on local transport provision and whether upgrades to existing railway stations, new railway stations or new rail lines are needed to connect to the scheme.
“I hope that all those affected by this scheme, which I opposed in Parliament, will contribute to the consultation.”Michael Fabricant MP
Further information on the consultation and how to respond is available at www.hs2.org.uk/phase2a.
Transport Minister Andrew Stephenson said:
“Royal Assent to the Bill for Phase 2a from Birmingham to Crewe, which we expect to receive shortly, will mark a major milestone for the scheme.
“After a number of years of route and scheme development and consultation, and over three years of consideration by Parliament, the scheme is now settled, and is entering the delivery phase.
“However, the passing of the Bill does not mean the end of engagement with local communities. Indeed, it is only the beginning of a renewed effort to try to mitigate the impacts of the HS2 works on them and I look forward to hearing views in response to this consultation.”Transport Minister Andrew Stephenson