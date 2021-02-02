All eligible care home residents in Lichfield and Burntwood have been offered their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, a county councillor has revealed.

A vial of the COVID-19 vaccine. Picture: DoD/Lisa Ferdinando

More than 90% have now been given their jab, with the remainder who are recovering from COVID-19 having to wait 28 days before they are vaccinated.

Cllr Johnny McMahon, cabinet member for health, care and wellbeing at Staffordshire County Council, said the news was a milestone in the region’s fight again coronavirus.

“We have to do everything we can to protect the most vulnerable in our communities from COVID-19, so news that nearly all of our care homes and their residents have had their first dose of the vaccine is incredibly welcome. “Work is being done to ensure the remaining residents who have not had the vaccine yet are able to do so as soon as possible. “Even with the vaccine, it’s important that everyone does not let their guard down. “This is why care homes across the county are also having regular testing of staff and residents, and are continuing to follow the rules around social distancing, protective equipment, and regular handwashing.” Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council

People without symptoms across Lichfield and Burntwood who have to leave their homes for work or other valid reasons are also being asked to continue getting regular tests.

“We are continuing to encourage everyone in the community without symptoms to get tested, and for those who have to be out and about, to book regular tests at one of our community testing or pop up testing centres. “We have to do everything we can to beat this virus, and until the vaccine has been rolled out to more people, testing is the best way we can discover cases and stop the spread.” Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council

People without symptoms can book a test online.