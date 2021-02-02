Police are appealing for information after two vans had their spare wheels stolen in Fradley.

The incident happened overnight between 1st and 2nd February on Fradley Lane.

PCSO Rhys Rockley, from Staffordshire Police, said:

“The offenders took the cables and hooks off to remove the wheels. This could be a new trend so people should be vigilant.” PCSO Rhys Rockley

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting incident 116 of 2nd February.