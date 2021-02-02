A group of charities have handed over almost £20,000 to Lichfield secondary schools to help students without access to laptops or tablets during and after the coronavirus lockdown.

The trustees of the Michael Lowes and Associated Charities, Lichfield Municipal Charities, Lichfield Conduit Lands Trust and Swinfen Broun Charitable Trust have given £6,650 each to King Edward VI School, The Friary School and Nether Stowe School.

Jane Rutherford, headteacher at King Edward VI School said:

“On behalf of myself and our school community, I would like to extend my thanks for their kind donation for the purchase of laptops for our students during and after the current lockdown. “Moving to online learning has been a huge challenge for both our students and staff, and your donation will certainly ensure that some of our more disadvantaged students do not miss out any further on their education.” Jane Rutherford, King Edward VI School

The donation is the latest local initiative designed to help families facing difficulties engaging with home learning due to a lack of equipment or online access.

A campaign by Cllr Doug Pullen has delivered almost 200 pieces of refurbished IT equipment donated by local residents and companies, while Curborough Community Association as also handed over laptops and tablets after a fundraising drive topped £9,500.