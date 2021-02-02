A Lichfield retailer has added a new tasty treat to their menu.

City centre business The Cheese Cavern has launched a new pork pie.

Some of the pies on offer at The Cheese Cavern in Lichfield

The retailer has remained opened during the lockdown period to supply cheeses, meats and other food items.

A spokesperson said:

“We now make Lichfield’s very own pork pies along with a range of over 30 other ‘tastes of yesteryear’ with our old-fashioned, hand-raised pies.” The Cheese Cavern spokesperson

