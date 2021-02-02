A Lichfield retailer has added a new tasty treat to their menu.
City centre business The Cheese Cavern has launched a new pork pie.
The retailer has remained opened during the lockdown period to supply cheeses, meats and other food items.
A spokesperson said:
“We now make Lichfield’s very own pork pies along with a range of over 30 other ‘tastes of yesteryear’ with our old-fashioned, hand-raised pies.”The Cheese Cavern spokesperson
For more information, follow the company on Twitter or visit The Cheese Cavern website.