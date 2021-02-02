People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being reminded to sign up for brown bin collections if they want them.

The garden waste collections are resuming this week.

Lichfield District Council has held prices at £36 per bin for 23 collections between February and mid-December.

Cllr Richard Cox, cabinet member responsible for waste, said:

“I’d like to thank everyone who has already signed up to this year’s garden waste service. “Subscribing costs the same regardless of when you sign up, so it makes sense to register as soon as possible.” Cllr Richard Cox, Lichfield District Council

For more details visit www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/mygardenbin.