People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to be on their guard against a new phone scam.

Action Fraud has reported a spike in reports of the new ruse based around National Insurance.

PCSO Chelsea Humphreys, from Staffordshire Police, said:

“The calls are automated and encourage people to press a number – they are then connected to the criminals who try to steal personal details. “The best thing to do if you receive such a call is simply hang up and if worried, seek advice from a trusted source or someone you trust. “Never provide any personal or financial details to a caller.” PCSO Chelsea Humpreys

Scam calls can be reported to Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040 or by visiting www.actionfraud.police.uk.