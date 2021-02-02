Members of a running group have found an unusual way to go green and support charity.
The Beacon Parkrun participants are currently taking part in virtual events with the main run unable to take place due to coronavirus restrictions.
But the group have found ways to help good causes out by collecting and donating items along the route.
The latest initiative saw them collect sweet tubs left over after Christmas.
A spokesperson said:
“All of these have have been taken to our local Greene King pub – the Fradley Arms – who have been working with specialists to turn hard to recycle plastic tubs into cash for Macmillan Cancer Support.”Beacon Parkrun spokesperson