A foodbank project at a Burntwood school has launched a new appeal for donations after becoming a “life-line” for some residents in the town.

Chase Terrace Academy foodbank team members Alisha Vivian, Karen Tooth, Vikki Wilson and Laura Wilson

Chase Terrace Academy launched the initiative in November in a bid to support local families facing difficulties during the coronavirus crisis.

Staff have been distributing food parcels to local families after an appeal for food and toiletries made to the school community.

Nicola Mason, head of school, said:

“With the new lockdown in place, we have become increasingly concerned about the impact of COVID-19 on our community and it feels essential at this crucial time to support each other. “We have been overwhelmed by the response received from our families and our staff as well as from local supermarkets, businesses and community organisations. “Their donations have been extremely generous and heart-warming.” Nicola Mason

Alisha Vivian and Vikki Wilson with some of the items previously donated to the foodbank

More than 250 food parcels have been distributed so far, with a foodbank morning in December attended by more than 30 families.

A second event is also taking place between 10.30am and 12.30pm on 12th February to help families in need of support during the half-term break.

Assistant headteacher Laura Wilson said more items were now needed to replenish stocks:

“We would like to thank the local community for their continued donations. “We are all in this together and the support we have received has been truly exceptional”. Laura Wilson

Donations including UHT milk, squash, pasta sauces, tinned fruit, vegetables and meat, long-life bread, crisps and biscuits, shampoo, toilet rolls and cleaning products are now needed.

Items can be dropped off at the school’s reception on weekdays between 8.30am and 3.30pm.

Families in need of food parcels can contact the school confidentially on 01543 682286 or email office@chaseterraceacademy.co.uk.