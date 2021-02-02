Shoppers using a Burntwood pet food business have helped donate more than 11,000 meals to dog rescue organisations.

Social enterprise Bradshaw’s Dog Food allows people to choose where “one-for-one” donations go with every purchase.

Set up by businessman Ian Rea, the company has delivered the equivalent of 11,422 meals for dogs at centres around the world in the past five months.

Ian said the idea came after realising that many pet owners were donating lower quality pet food in order to offer the volume of items needed for rescue centres.

“When feeding my own dog, I always check that the meat quality is high and with no cereals. “I know rescue centres normally receive quantity over quality and I wanted to see that change happen. “The donations come from the loyal supporters to the rescue centres they want to support – it is truly a sustainable way to give something extra while feeding you own pet.” Ian Rea

Among the groups to benefit from the initiative is the charity 1 Dog at a Time.

Founder Jayne Sully said:

“Rescue centres have, like all charities, had a really difficult time over the last ten months. “All our normal fundraising efforts have been put on hold probably until the summer of 2021 at the earliest. “To know that we have a regular donation coming to us it such relief. “Our supporters have selected us to receive these donations at no cost to them and it is great to receive the messages of support.” Jayne Sully

For more details on the charities being supported, visit the Bradshaw’s Dog Food website.