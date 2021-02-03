A councillor has reiterated his call for petrol and diesel taxis to be phased out across Lichfield and Burntwood.

Cllr Paul Ray says action is needed as part of Lichfield District Council’s declaration of a climate change emergency.

Cllr Paul Ray

The Liberal Democrat member for Chadsmead ward wants to see a fixed date for the end of petrol and diesel vehicles being used as taxis across the district.

And he believes it should be before the 2033 deadline areas such as London have already earmarked.

“At the council’s overview and scrutiny committee I sit on which covers environmental issues, a report was presented which gave an update on the actions that Lichfield District Council has taken in relation to the climate change emergency. “There are some positive steps that have been taken but there is a lot more to do. “One specific action relates to taxis which I have raised before with the council. “Taxis are licensed by local councils and so Lichfield District Council should introduce a policy to phase out all taxis licensed in our district which are not hybrid or electric vehicles by a fixed date. “That would make a real difference to our air quality.” Cllr Paul Ray, Lichfield District Council

The UK has already outlined proposals to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030.

Cllr Ray said a change in the types of vehicles that could be used as taxis would be “a very sensible step”.