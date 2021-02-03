A councillor has reiterated his call for petrol and diesel taxis to be phased out across Lichfield and Burntwood.
Cllr Paul Ray says action is needed as part of Lichfield District Council’s declaration of a climate change emergency.
The Liberal Democrat member for Chadsmead ward wants to see a fixed date for the end of petrol and diesel vehicles being used as taxis across the district.
And he believes it should be before the 2033 deadline areas such as London have already earmarked.
“At the council’s overview and scrutiny committee I sit on which covers environmental issues, a report was presented which gave an update on the actions that Lichfield District Council has taken in relation to the climate change emergency.
“There are some positive steps that have been taken but there is a lot more to do.
“One specific action relates to taxis which I have raised before with the council.
“Taxis are licensed by local councils and so Lichfield District Council should introduce a policy to phase out all taxis licensed in our district which are not hybrid or electric vehicles by a fixed date.
“That would make a real difference to our air quality.”Cllr Paul Ray, Lichfield District Council
The UK has already outlined proposals to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030.
Cllr Ray said a change in the types of vehicles that could be used as taxis would be “a very sensible step”.
“Vehicle emissions are clearly one of the major issues to be tackled and councils can make a real impact.
“I will be continuing to pressure the council to change the taxi policy as this proposal is a very sensible step which would be really well received by the people who live and work in our district.
“I say let’s start planning for this now as time is not on our side.”Cllr Paul Ray, Lichfield District Council
What concerns me is who is going to end up picking up the bill for the new taxis ? No doubt it will be the public and taxi fares will go up. I’m disabled and regularly use the taxis to get around Lichfield for even a short journey. I struggle already with the fares but if I don’t use the service I don’t go out. I already cannot afford to get to my hospital appointments I don’t want to be house bound.
Leave a comment