A Burntwood doctor has hailed the efforts of medics and volunteers as coronavirus vaccination efforts continue across the town.

A vial of the COVID-19 vaccine. Picture: DoD/Lisa Ferdinando

Dr James Ward, partner at Darwin Medical Practice, said more than 4,000 jabs had now been administered.

It comes after it was revealed all care home residents across Staffordshire had now been offered their first COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr Ward said: