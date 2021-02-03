A Burntwood doctor has hailed the efforts of medics and volunteers as coronavirus vaccination efforts continue across the town.
Dr James Ward, partner at Darwin Medical Practice, said more than 4,000 jabs had now been administered.
It comes after it was revealed all care home residents across Staffordshire had now been offered their first COVID-19 vaccine.
Dr Ward said:
“We are now over 4,000 jabs administered.
“In the last week we have been joined by staff from Midlands Partnership NHS Foundation Trust and St Giles Hospice who have been visiting patients who can’t get to the vaccination centre.
“We’ve now visited all our care homes and are working well down the list into the over 75s and starting to call in the shielding and over 70s.
“Well over 100 staff and great volunteers are involved in making this work so well – it’s amazing.”Dr James Ward, Darwin Medical Practice