Parents in Lichfield and Burntwood are being reminded about a new online initiative to help younger children develop language and speech skills.

The Hungry Little Minds Staffordshire project gives access to activities they can do with their baby or toddler.

Videos, songs and nursery rhymes which help learning around sounds, speech and conversation are among the things on offer.

The reminder coincides with National Story Telling Week which runs until Saturday (6th February).

Harriet Roberts with her daughter Betsy

Mum Harriet Roberts said the initiative had been helpful for her daughter Betsy.

“She loves books and I was amazed at how much she understood even when she was tiny. Now that’s she’s nearly two she’s chattering away, turning the pages herself and telling me the story. “And because we’ve been at home for most of the past year, Hungry Little Minds has really helped me keep her occupied too.”

Cllr Mark Sutton, cabinet member for children and young people at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“The beauty of the campaign is that all the resources are made available online and via emails. This makes it much easier with the current COVID-19 lockdown in place and the fact that many face-to-face activities for babies and young children are not currently running. “We know that getting to children at the earliest opportunity is really important for their development and this is just what our campaign does. I would definitely encourage parents to sign up and take advantage of the free resources and help.” Cllr Mark Sutton, Staffordshire County Council

Parents can sign up for the scheme at www.staffordshire.gov.uk/hungrylittleminds.