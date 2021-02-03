A Lichfield-based health and social care technology company has appointed a new managing director.

Jason Harries

Jason Harries will take up the role with HAS Technology.

He joins the company from Telstra Health UK Dr Foster, where he worked with healthcare organisations across the globe, having previously worked with Ernst and Young and Capita.

“I’m delighted to be joining HAS Technology at such an exciting time in its evolution. “My background in analytics and predictive modelling and experience of the NHS are a perfect strategic fit to take the organisation forward and build on its success. “To be leading an organisation that can help Healthcare providers ensure that the right care is given to the right citizen at the right time and ultimately prevent illness is incredibly exciting.” Jason Harries

Mick Crosthwaite, HAS Technology’s executive chairman, said: