A Shenstone garden centre is hoping a new partnership will allow shoppers to help cut food waste.

Dobbies has teamed up with the Too Good To Go app which lets people buy surplus food and drink from restaurants, grocery stores and producers.

The launch of the Too Good To Go app partnership at Dobbies

Customers are then able to purchase a ‘magic bag’ and collect it at an allotted time.

The scheme will see shoppers at Dobbies food hall able to buy a bag for £3.99 with items which would otherwise go to waste.

Paschalis Loucaides, from Too Good To Go, said:

“We’re thrilled to have partnered with Dobbies and help reduce food waste. “We’ve already seen brilliant traction for the magic bags on our app and know together we can make a huge difference in making sure food is eaten and enjoyed instead of wasted.” Paschalis Loucaides, Too Good To Go

Archie Stewart, head of food at Dobbies, said: