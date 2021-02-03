A train operator says more services will stop at Lichfield Trent Valley to mitigate some cancellations because of a landslip on the West Coast Main Line.
Avanti West Coast confirmed the plan after London Northwestern Railway was forced to suspend services due to the incident in Warwickshire.
Gus Dunster, executive director for operations for Avanti West Coast, said the new emergency timetable was expected to be in place until mid-February.
“Working closely with London Northwestern and Network Rail we’ve been able to quickly add extra stops.
“Services between London Euston and Manchester Piccadilly will call additionally at Tamworth and Lichfield Trent Valley.”Gus Dunster, Avanti West Coast
The additional stops will see some changes to departure times and overall journeys are expected to increase by 15 to 30 minutes for some services.
The landslip was flagged up to Network Rail after an Avanti West Coast driver reported a dip in the track near Rugby.
James Dean, Network Rail’s route director, said:
“I’m really sorry if your journey has been affected by the landslip. We are working around the clock rebuilding the embankment – this is a major piece of work and we are aiming to reopen the lines as usual in mid-February.
“This landslip was caught early thanks to an Avanti West Coast driver. His actions mean our teams have been able to get in and prevent a much worse slip.”James Dean, Network Rail
Customers with London Northwestern tickets are also able to travel on Avanti West Coast services during the emergency timetable.
Lawrence Bowman, customer experience director for London Northwestern Railway, said:
“This arrangement with Avanti West Coast is a great example of the rail industry working in collaboration in the best interests of passengers.
“With trains subject to diversions and speed restrictions while Network Rail repairs the landslip it makes sense to reduce the number of services running, particularly given current low passenger numbers.”Lawrence Bowman, London Northwestern Railway