A train operator says more services will stop at Lichfield Trent Valley to mitigate some cancellations because of a landslip on the West Coast Main Line.

Avanti West Coast confirmed the plan after London Northwestern Railway was forced to suspend services due to the incident in Warwickshire.

Network Rail engineers repairing the landslip on the West Coast Main Line

Gus Dunster, executive director for operations for Avanti West Coast, said the new emergency timetable was expected to be in place until mid-February.

“Working closely with London Northwestern and Network Rail we’ve been able to quickly add extra stops. “Services between London Euston and Manchester Piccadilly will call additionally at Tamworth and Lichfield Trent Valley.” Gus Dunster, Avanti West Coast

The additional stops will see some changes to departure times and overall journeys are expected to increase by 15 to 30 minutes for some services.

The landslip was flagged up to Network Rail after an Avanti West Coast driver reported a dip in the track near Rugby.

James Dean, Network Rail’s route director, said:

“I’m really sorry if your journey has been affected by the landslip. We are working around the clock rebuilding the embankment – this is a major piece of work and we are aiming to reopen the lines as usual in mid-February. “This landslip was caught early thanks to an Avanti West Coast driver. His actions mean our teams have been able to get in and prevent a much worse slip.” James Dean, Network Rail

Customers with London Northwestern tickets are also able to travel on Avanti West Coast services during the emergency timetable.

Lawrence Bowman, customer experience director for London Northwestern Railway, said: