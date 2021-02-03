Two men have been arrested in Barton-under-Needwood after police were alerted by an ANPR camera.
The white Ford Focus was picked up on Sunday (31st January) in connection with an existing offence.
Officers followed the vehicle before it stopped on Efflinch Lane in Barton where two men, both aged 39 and from Birmingham, were detained for a stop and search.
Police found items including a fresh set of number plates for a Vauxhall Mokka and a new Vauxhall car key.
The driver also had no license and wasn’t insured to drive the vehicle.
A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:
“Both were arrested on suspicion of being equipped for the theft of a motor vehicle, while the driver will be summonsed to face the documentation offences.
“Both men have been released under investigation as enquiries continue.”Staffordshire Police spokesperson
Why release them. Keep the buggers locked up and off the streets.
