Two men have been arrested in Barton-under-Needwood after police were alerted by an ANPR camera.

The white Ford Focus was picked up on Sunday (31st January) in connection with an existing offence.

Officers followed the vehicle before it stopped on Efflinch Lane in Barton where two men, both aged 39 and from Birmingham, were detained for a stop and search.

Police found items including a fresh set of number plates for a Vauxhall Mokka and a new Vauxhall car key.

The driver also had no license and wasn’t insured to drive the vehicle.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said: