An advert for the chief executive post at Lichfield District Council says a “visionary” is being sought for the role.

The local authority is on the lookout for someone to fill the position after Diane Tilley confirmed she would be standing down in May.

Lichfield District Council House

The advert for the position has revealed that the new incumbent could take home more than £118,000 a year.

It says:

“We are a small council with unique attributes and want to have a regional and national profile. “We want you to lead the council’s leadership team and work with the members, to help Lichfield reach its full potential and deliver a shared ambition for the district we love. “If you are a game changer, a visionary and someone who can see opportunities in times of crisis we are looking for you. “We hope you are now excited enough to look at what we can offer you, in this career-defining role.” Lichfield District Council chief executive job advert

The post – which is being advertised until 26th February – also outlines key objectives of the successful candidate.