An advert for the chief executive post at Lichfield District Council says a “visionary” is being sought for the role.
The local authority is on the lookout for someone to fill the position after Diane Tilley confirmed she would be standing down in May.
The advert for the position has revealed that the new incumbent could take home more than £118,000 a year.
It says:
“We are a small council with unique attributes and want to have a regional and national profile.
“We want you to lead the council’s leadership team and work with the members, to help Lichfield reach its full potential and deliver a shared ambition for the district we love.
“If you are a game changer, a visionary and someone who can see opportunities in times of crisis we are looking for you.
“We hope you are now excited enough to look at what we can offer you, in this career-defining role.”Lichfield District Council chief executive job advert
The post – which is being advertised until 26th February – also outlines key objectives of the successful candidate.
“We want the whole of Lichfield to prosper in our post-COVID recovery and we need a bold thinking chief executive who will look to the future and bring ambition and innovation across the council.
“We have a strong and stable base from which to build a new future and there is an opportunity to capitalise on the renaissance of shopping and spending locally as we begin redesigning our city centre and ensuring sustainable development that meets resident’s needs.
“You will take the lead in building strong, authentic, and purposeful relationships with our business and community leaders from day one in the role and will get to know the areas we can work together with partners on, to deliver real benefits to everyone in the district.”Lichfield District Council chief executive job advert
