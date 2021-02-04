People living in Lichfield can get their wills written for free by solicitors in return for a donation to a local charity.

Companies across the region are taking part in Make Your Will Month, organised by St Giles Hospice, until 28th February.

The solicitors will donate their time and expertise for free to help clients make a new will or update their existing one, with people asked to donate between £100 and £150.

The firms taking part include:

Ansons LLP, Breadmarket Street, Lichfield. Tel: 01543 263456

Moseleys Solicitors, Bore Street, Lichfield. Tel: 01543 414100

Elinor Eustace, director of income generation at St Giles Hospice, said:

“By taking part in Make Your Will Month you have peace of mind of knowing that your loved ones are protected should anything happen to you, you can save yourself money by taking advantage of this charitable service and you can help your local hospice – all at the same time. “Writing a will ensures that your family know what your wishes are, and know about your plans for your belongings and about funeral arrangements if you choose to include them. It can spare your loved ones from having to make important or complicated decisions at a distressing time.” Elinor Eustace, St Giles Hospice

For more information and to book an appointment visit www.stgileshospice.com/make-your-will or call 01543 432538.