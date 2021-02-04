A Lichfield school says there are still many “unanswered questions” for students who are due to take GCSE and A-Levels.

In a letter to parents, King Edward VI School deputy heads Catharine Forster and Laura Hurn said uncertainties also remained over the process of pupils returning to the classroom.

It comes as many students continue to learn from home due to national coronavirus restrictions.

The school’s deputy headteachers said they were “incredibly proud” of the efforts of pupils – but added that there were still many unknown factors about how they would return to traditional education.

“We know that nationally there continue to be announcements about what the future may bring. “Unfortunately at this point there are still a lot of unanswered questions around the return to school and how grades will be awarded for our year 11 and 13 students in the summer. “We continue to be incredibly proud of our how students have responded to the challenges of learning from home.” Letter from King Edward VI School

The school said it had used a mixture of teaching methods in a bid to keep pupils on track during the lockdown period.

But the deputy heads said they were hopeful a more traditional classroom experience would return soon.