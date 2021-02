Police are searching for thieves who took a van from an address in Burntwood.

The white Peugeot Boxer was parked on St Matthews Road when it was taken overnight between 3rd and 4th February.

PCSO Leon Worden said:

“The vehicle has been stolen without keys as the owner still has them in their possession.” PCSO Leon Worden, Staffordshire Police

Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting incident 0102 of 4th February.