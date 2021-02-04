Children have decorated the gates of a Lichfield school with messages of thanks and support for their teachers.

The notes left on the gates at Scotch Orchard Primary School

Staff arriving at Scotch Orchard Primary School earlier this week were greeted by the “heart-warming” pictures and notes.

They were put up as part of the ‘He-art Attack’ community project, with messages thanking teachers for their efforts during the coronavirus crisis.

Laura Braybrooke, Scotch Orchard’s deputy headteacher, said: