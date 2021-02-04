Children have decorated the gates of a Lichfield school with messages of thanks and support for their teachers.
Staff arriving at Scotch Orchard Primary School earlier this week were greeted by the “heart-warming” pictures and notes.
They were put up as part of the ‘He-art Attack’ community project, with messages thanking teachers for their efforts during the coronavirus crisis.
Laura Braybrooke, Scotch Orchard’s deputy headteacher, said:
“It was overwhelming to drive up to the Scotch Orchard gates and see all the beautiful messages our community have left for the school.
“This little act of kindness has touched all of our staff, who are working tirelessly to support our families both in school and at home during these challenging times.
“Our school motto is ‘Caring, Believing and Achieving’ and our community have proved that they are just that.”Laura Braybrooke, Scotch Orchard Primary School