Police chiefs say they will continue to work to bring down crime across Staffordshire after figures revealed the overall number of offences had fallen.
The Office for National Statistics’ crime survey for England and Wales showed that in Staffordshire for the 12 months until September 2020 the number of recorded crimes dropped by 6%.
Burglaries, sexual crimes, robberies, thefts, and weapons offences were among those to fall during the period.
But public order offences increased by 12%, violence without injury went up by 10% and stalking and harassment rose offences rose by 18%.
Deputy Chief Constable Emma Barnett said:
“I’m pleased that Staffordshire has seen a further decrease in total recorded crime for the year ending September 2020.
“While we know the pandemic has had an effect, we were reducing crime before and we are determined to continue to bear down on crime and harm, and bring those responsible to justice.
“Violent crime continues to be a priority for us and all too often police see the effects of violence on individuals and communities.
“I am proud of the progress that the force continues to make in these difficult and uncertain times.
“It is clear that the coming months will continue to be challenging but I am confident that the force will work together with partners and communities to successfully navigate through the next phase of the pandemic to achieve its vision of a safer Staffordshire.”Dep Ch Cons Emma Barnett, Staffordshire Police