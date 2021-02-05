Police chiefs say they will continue to work to bring down crime across Staffordshire after figures revealed the overall number of offences had fallen.

The Office for National Statistics’ crime survey for England and Wales showed that in Staffordshire for the 12 months until September 2020 the number of recorded crimes dropped by 6%.

Burglaries, sexual crimes, robberies, thefts, and weapons offences were among those to fall during the period.

But public order offences increased by 12%, violence without injury went up by 10% and stalking and harassment rose offences rose by 18%.

Deputy Chief Constable Emma Barnett said: