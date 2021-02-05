A community group is hoping to bring together organisations and individuals in Lichfield and Burntwood working to improve sustainability in the area.

Transition Lichfield incorporates the former Low Carbon Lichfield group and now wants to become a point of access for businesses, community leaders and residents who want to make a difference.

Member Pam Beale said:

“Transition Lichfield is just made up of local residents and provides a route to bring together individual voices to make a bigger noise. “We want to see Lichfield becoming a more resilient community, making good use of local suppliers and services, looking after one another, protecting and improving the biodiversity of our area, and reducing its carbon dependency. “We want to connect with as many people as we can, so that when we engage with parties such as Lichfield District Council, Lichfield City Council and Staffordshire County Council, or simply set about a new project, we can make sure that all elements and points of view are represented.”

For more information about the group visit www.transitionlichfield.org.uk or email transitionlichfield@gmail.com.