A plan for the future of Burntwood says more “essential physical infrastructure” is required.

The town’s future is examined in Lichfield District Council’s draft Local Plan 2040.

The document – which will be debated by the cabinet at the local authority next week – outlines the need for an improved town centre in Burntwood, as well as a greater level of infrastructure to support residents.

The shopping centre at Sankey’s Corner in Burntwood

“Burntwood is the second largest settlement within Lichfield District and is home to around 30,000 people. “Whilst rich in green infrastructure, it lacks essential physical infrastructure. “There are no rail connections or a bus hub, and the town centre requires improvement.” Lichfield District Council’s draft Local Plan 2040

But the draft Local Plan 2040 also highlights the way communities have continued to thrive around existing shopping areas.

“The creation of an appropriate town centre in terms of provision and design is important in Burntwood to support the settlement and looking at the various means to do this, including securing the right land uses is one of the key aims of the forthcoming Burntwood Area Action Plan. “There are four neighbourhood centres across the settlement, their function reflects their size and history. “Neighbourhood centres are thriving, supported by their local communities they offer local services and facilities. “They have adapted over time to remain viable without losing their individual characters. “It is important that this continues especially in light of the lack of delivered provision within the existing town centre.” Lichfield District Council’s draft Local Plan 2040

The document will be discussed by Lichfield District Council’s cabinet on 9th February.