The Lichfield Garrick

A new online theatre club for young people is being launched by the Lichfield Garrick.

The theatre said the sessions, which begin in March, would tackle topics such as acting, improvisation, scripts and effects.

The club is described as being “perfect for young people who want to pursue an interest in drama without the commitment of a show”.

Although the sessions are free, the theatre – which is currently closed due to lockdown restrictions – said donations would be welcomed.

“We know times are hard, so if you are able to, please donate a small amount to the running costs of the sessions. If you can’t, it’s not a problem – we’d still love to see you there.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

For more details visit the Lichfield Garrick website.