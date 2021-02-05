People in Lichfield and Burntwood have been thanked for their efforts in the fight against coronavirus after the number of deaths in Staffordshire passed 2,000.

The rate of infection has dropped to around 250 per 100,000 people across the county.

But the figure remains above the average for England – and hospitals in Staffordshire are continuing to treat “large numbers” of coronavirus patients.

Cllr Johnny McMahon, the county council’s cabinet member for health, care and wellbeing, said the numbers who have now died with COVID-19 in the region showed why people needed to keep on following the rules while vaccines were rolled out.