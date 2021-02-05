People in Lichfield and Burntwood have been thanked for their efforts in the fight against coronavirus after the number of deaths in Staffordshire passed 2,000.
The rate of infection has dropped to around 250 per 100,000 people across the county.
But the figure remains above the average for England – and hospitals in Staffordshire are continuing to treat “large numbers” of coronavirus patients.
Cllr Johnny McMahon, the county council’s cabinet member for health, care and wellbeing, said the numbers who have now died with COVID-19 in the region showed why people needed to keep on following the rules while vaccines were rolled out.
“Our resident and businesses have made huge sacrifices to control the COVID-19 virus.
“We know that most people are following most of the rules most of the time and we want to encourage them to continue their efforts.
“We have several more weeks of national lockdown ahead of us and even when it ends it is likely that the Government will continue to impose some restrictions across the country to stop infections surging again.
“In the meantime it’s really important that we continue to follow the rules.”Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council