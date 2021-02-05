Lichfield and Burntwood residents who have worked or lived in Walsall since Christmas are being asked to get tested for coronavirus.

The appeal comes as part of national attempts to track the spread of a new South African strain of COVID-19.

The advice also applies to anyone who is in a support bubble with someone living in the WS2 postcode – details on who needs to take a test and where to take one are available on the Walsall Council website.

Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for health, care and wellbeing, said:

“If people have been working in Walsall we are encouraging them to check now if the need to take a test, even if they don’t currently have symptoms. “Although there have been no identified cases in Staffordshire of the South African variant, we know, based on the spread of other strains it is possible that the new virus has already reached the county so, it is important now that everyone continues to play their part. “Staying home, sticking to the rules and getting tested if you need to be out and about are the best way to stop any further spread.” Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council

Staffordshire County Council is also asking everyone across Lichfield and Burntwood who has a legitimate reason to be out during lockdown to make testing part of their weekly routine.

Tests for those without symptoms are available via the community testing online portal. People with symptoms can book via one of the NHS national sites at www.nhs.uk/coronavirus.