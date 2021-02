Police are trying to trace a thief who escaped the scene of a crime in Burntwood on an electric scooter.

It came after a purse was stolen at around 9pm yesterday (4th February) after being left in a vehicle parked on Brazier Close.

PCSO Leon Worden said:

“The vehicle is believed to have been left unlocked and the opportunist thief has gained entry and made off on an electric scooter.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 0729 of 4th February.