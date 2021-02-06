Chasetown FC striker Joey Butlin has joined National League North side Hereford.

The forward scored nine goals in 12 games for The Scholars before the season was paused due to coronavirus.

Joey Butlin on the ball. Picture: Louise Yates

Manager Mark Swann said Butlin had made the move with the club’s blessing.

“Joey has been superb for us in the short time we have had him this season. “Hereford made contact with us and invited Joey into training. Not surprisingly he has really impressed their management team which has led to the move. “It’s great for a club like Chasetown when teams take notice of our players and he goes with our blessing to try his hand at one of the highest levels in the non-league pyramid. “The door will always remain open for him to return. “Although we know our fans might be disappointed that we have lost our leading scorer for this season, we certainly cannot stand in his way particularly while we have no fixtures of our own to fulfil.” Mark Swann

Although Hereford’s league campaign is also suspended, the Bulls are still in the FA Trophy.