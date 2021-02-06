A document outlining proposals for Lichfield and Burntwood over the next 20 years says developments that are dependent on people travelling by car will not be supported.
The draft Local Plan 2040 will be debated by cabinet next week.
It outlines the long term vision for the region, including a focus on delivering more sustainable transport options.
The plan points to a move towards reducing the need to travel by private vehicle.
“Within Lichfield district, accessibility will be improved and transport choice widened, by ensuring that all new development is well served by an attractive choice of transport modes, including public transport, footpaths and cycle routes.
“The district council will continue to work with partners to improve accessibility, by enhancing sustainable transport opportunities and encouraging development that reduces the need to travel and changes travel behaviour through a balance of transport measures.
“Future development within the district will be focused on the most accessible and sustainable locations to reduce the need to travel and the potential for active travel.
“Developments that are wholly car dependent or promote unsustainable travel behaviour will not be supported.”Lichfield District Council’s Draft Local Plan 2040
Other proposals considered as part of the Local Plan 2040 include a focus on provision for electric vehicles.
“The district council will seek to support the development of infrastructure to serve electric and hybrid vehicles as well as those using other alternative forms of non-fossil fuel.
“There will be a requirement for proposals for all new development – including changes of use – which create new parking spaces for cars or commercial vehicles to provide electric vehicle charging points.”Lichfield District Council’s Draft Local Plan 2040
The Local Plan 2040 will be debated by cabinet at Lichfield District Council on 9th February.
It’s simple. We need a decent, safe footpath between Burntwood and Lichfield. This is a reasonable distance to walk, but the route is currently unsafe for pedestrians and not great for cyclists either.
No Claire… What we really need is a High Speed Railway costing billions just as commuting becomes a thing of the past.
Agree with Clare Sholl. What we also need is a joined up approach to paths and cycle routes instead of the piecemeal mess we have at the moment.
More control over vehicle speeds around the streets would make the experience of walking into town less frightening.
Probably wasn’t this morning for bikes as most of the ones I saw in the fog had no lights front or back,mind you a lot of cars didn’t either
The age when people relied on public transport is over. The whole ethos of housing developments since the early seventies and before has been commuter satellite towns. There is little local employment that could absorb the indigenous workforce. To think otherwise is naive. Lichfield and surrounding communities are firmly in this category. It would be something to see good bus services or a reliable train service but that does not seem imminent.
The good news is that, if the council sticks to this premise, there will be no more hideous housing estates.
Incidentally, it is the government’s intentention to phase out hybrid cars alongside petrol and diesel ones.
