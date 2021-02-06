A document outlining proposals for Lichfield and Burntwood over the next 20 years says developments that are dependent on people travelling by car will not be supported.

The draft Local Plan 2040 will be debated by cabinet next week.

It outlines the long term vision for the region, including a focus on delivering more sustainable transport options.

The plan points to a move towards reducing the need to travel by private vehicle.

“Within Lichfield district, accessibility will be improved and transport choice widened, by ensuring that all new development is well served by an attractive choice of transport modes, including public transport, footpaths and cycle routes. “The district council will continue to work with partners to improve accessibility, by enhancing sustainable transport opportunities and encouraging development that reduces the need to travel and changes travel behaviour through a balance of transport measures. “Future development within the district will be focused on the most accessible and sustainable locations to reduce the need to travel and the potential for active travel. “Developments that are wholly car dependent or promote unsustainable travel behaviour will not be supported.” Lichfield District Council’s Draft Local Plan 2040

Other proposals considered as part of the Local Plan 2040 include a focus on provision for electric vehicles.

“The district council will seek to support the development of infrastructure to serve electric and hybrid vehicles as well as those using other alternative forms of non-fossil fuel. “There will be a requirement for proposals for all new development – including changes of use – which create new parking spaces for cars or commercial vehicles to provide electric vehicle charging points.” Lichfield District Council’s Draft Local Plan 2040

The Local Plan 2040 will be debated by cabinet at Lichfield District Council on 9th February.