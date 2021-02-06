Detectives are warning people in Lichfield and Burntwood to be on their guard against bogus callers pretending to be police officers.
A number of incidents have been reported across the county of phone calls from fake officers claiming to be from Staffordshire Police or Greater Manchester Police.
The caller tells the resident the force has someone in custody who has accessed their bank account and taken money. They are then asked to withdraw cash and check serial numbers, before being told the notes are counterfeit and need to be collected by a courier.
Detective Sergeant Kiley Round said:
“We are aware of five incidents in Staffordshire of this type of fraud.
“On one occasion the injured party did withdraw the money and give it to an individual who came to collect it. Officers are analysing CCTV from the area and conducting house to house enquiries.
“We would urge anyone who receives calls like these – whether it’s someone claiming to be from Greater Manchester Police or Staffordshire Police – not to divulge their bank details and not to withdraw money. Instead they should contact us and report the call.”Det Sgt Kiley Round, Staffordshire Police