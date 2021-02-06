Areas of Lichfield and Burntwood have been put on a list of COVID-19 hotspots in Staffordshire.
The weekly update identifies areas where the increase of positive coronavirus cases is highest.
They include:
- Alrewas
- Fradley
- Boley Park
- Boney Hay
- Chasetown
- Fazeley
- Summerfield and All Saints
People in these areas without symptoms are urged to get rapid tests at facilities at Lichfield City FC and Burntwood Leisure Centre.
Full details on locations and times when people can book tests are available online.