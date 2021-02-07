The spread of recent new homes and thousands more that could be built across Lichfield and Burntwood over the next 20 years have been outlined in a new document.
The draft Local Plan 2040 is due to be debated by Lichfield District Council’s cabinet on 9th February.
It outlines how many new homes have been built across the area since 2018 and how many will be built in the next 20 years.
In order to meet the needs during this period, several strategic housing allocations – land earmarked specifically for homes – have been identified:
|Strategic housing allocations
|Approximate number of new homes
|Land to the north-east of Lichfield
|3,300
|Land West of Fazeley
|800
|Land off Huddlesford Lane, Whittington
|75
|Land off Hay End Lane, Fradley
|500
Some of the proposed locations have already drawn criticism from residents as well as members of the council – with one Conservative member describing plans for Fazeley as the local authority “defecating on Tamworth’s doorstep”.
Covering the period from 2018 to 2040, the document also details how 9,727 new homes will be built – but highlights how that figure could potentially rise to more than 13,000.
“This ‘buffer’ provides flexibility in the housing supply across the plan period which will ensure that should circumstances change and a development is not delivered – or is delivered at a slower rate than anticipated – the housing requirement is still delivered”Lichfield District Council’s draft Local Plan 2040
|Location
|Net completed dwellings (01/04/2018 – 31/3/2020)
|Committed supply of dwellings (at 1/4/2020)
|Strategic housing allocations
|Total
|Lichfield city
|741
|3,304
|3,300
|7,345
|Burntwood
|172
|400
|0
|572
|East of Rugeley
|0
|800
|0
|800
|North of Tamworth
|83
|1,000
|0
|1,083
|Alrewas
|-8
|169
|0
|161
|Armitage with Handsacre
|-4
|204
|0
|200
|Fazeley, Mile Oak and Bonehill
|7
|130
|800
|937
|Fradley
|189
|966
|500
|1,655
|Shenstone
|0
|55
|0
|55
|Whittington
|1
|20
|75
|96
|Other rural
|140
|262
|0
|402
|TOTAL
|1,321
|7,310
|4,675
|13,306
“An area of high demand for housing”
The draft document highlights the popularity of Lichfield and Burntwood as areas for new homes – and the impact this has had on house prices.
“Lichfield district has historically been, and remains, an area of high demand for housing which is driven by our resident population and by in migration into the district often from higher-income households.
“This has resulted in house prices which are higher than the average both nationally and in the wider West Midlands.
“Lichfield district will continue to be an area of housing growth which will be achieved in ways which protect the living standards and environment of our current residents as well as those people moving to the area.”Lichfield District Council’s draft Local Plan 2040
There have been enough homes built around Tamworth creating problems with traffic. Tamworth has it’s own quota without Lichfield using more green space in the area. Space is needed for recreation as well as housing, otherwise we will be like rats in a cage.
Housing, housing and more housing.
There is no talk about creating well paid local jobs. A large proportion of the new residents will have to commute Birmingham or London.
To be able to afford their mortgage payments.
