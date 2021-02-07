The spread of recent new homes and thousands more that could be built across Lichfield and Burntwood over the next 20 years have been outlined in a new document.

The draft Local Plan 2040 is due to be debated by Lichfield District Council’s cabinet on 9th February.

It outlines how many new homes have been built across the area since 2018 and how many will be built in the next 20 years.

In order to meet the needs during this period, several strategic housing allocations – land earmarked specifically for homes – have been identified:

Strategic housing allocations Approximate number of new homes Land to the north-east of Lichfield 3,300 Land West of Fazeley 800 Land off Huddlesford Lane, Whittington 75 Land off Hay End Lane, Fradley 500

Some of the proposed locations have already drawn criticism from residents as well as members of the council – with one Conservative member describing plans for Fazeley as the local authority “defecating on Tamworth’s doorstep”.

Covering the period from 2018 to 2040, the document also details how 9,727 new homes will be built – but highlights how that figure could potentially rise to more than 13,000.

“This ‘buffer’ provides flexibility in the housing supply across the plan period which will ensure that should circumstances change and a development is not delivered – or is delivered at a slower rate than anticipated – the housing requirement is still delivered” Lichfield District Council’s draft Local Plan 2040

Location Net completed dwellings (01/04/2018 – 31/3/2020) Committed supply of dwellings (at 1/4/2020) Strategic housing allocations Total Lichfield city 741 3,304 3,300 7,345 Burntwood 172 400 0 572 East of Rugeley 0 800 0 800 North of Tamworth 83 1,000 0 1,083 Alrewas -8 169 0 161 Armitage with Handsacre -4 204 0 200 Fazeley, Mile Oak and Bonehill 7 130 800 937 Fradley 189 966 500 1,655 Shenstone 0 55 0 55 Whittington 1 20 75 96 Other rural 140 262 0 402 TOTAL 1,321 7,310 4,675 13,306

“An area of high demand for housing”

The draft document highlights the popularity of Lichfield and Burntwood as areas for new homes – and the impact this has had on house prices.