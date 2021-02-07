A Lichfield school has revealed details about plans to administer coronavirus tests to pupils.

The Friary School said the sports hall would be used to ensure all students can receive their lateral flow tests.

A statement on the school’s website said the scheme would be a key part of getting children back into classrooms safely.

“We are now at the stage when we can open up our planning for mass COVID testing at our school when your child returns to us. “Obviously, we are still unsure of the return date, still unsure of who will return, and still unsure as to whether it will be a full or staggered return, but we are looking to all eventualities. “It is important to appreciate that precise arrangements can alter as Government advice changes but your consent – or not – to the testing as a point of principle is essential at this stage. “Of course, the purpose of the testing is to protect one another – and to prevent children from bringing COVID back to their family home – so we would expect consent to usually be given.” Friary School statement

The proposals will see pupils tested twice in a five day period.