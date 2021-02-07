A campaign to provide laptops for children across Lichfield and Burntwood has ended after more than 200 were handed over.
Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, launched the initiative to help youngsters learn at home during the coronavirus lockdown.
He urged residents and businesses to donate unused equipment, leading to hundreds of tablets and computers being supplied.
Cllr Pullen said:
“We’ve now fulfilled all requests across the Lichfield and Burntwood area, distributing more than 225 laptops, so it’s time to bring this campaign to and end.
“A huge thank you to everyone who donated or fixed devices, raised cash and acted as couriers.”Cllr Doug Pullen