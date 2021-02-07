An appeal has been launched after a rock was thrown at a passing car in Burntwood.

The incident happened on the A5195 Burntwood bypass at 7.20pm yesterday (6th February).

The A5195 Burntwood bypass. Picture: Google Streetview

PCSO Davina Hickman said the driver had been left shaken but uninjured.

“While driving under the bridge nearest to the Chase and District Memorial Park it is believed that someone has thrown a rock which has hit the vehicle windscreen causing it to shatter. “This could have caused a very serious accident, but thankfully the driver is okay.” PCSO Davina Hickman, Staffordshire Police

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 655 of 6th February.