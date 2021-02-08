Campaigners are set find out whether their fight against plans to build housing on green space in Lichfield has been successful.

The land at Netherstowe earmarked for housing

A meeting of Lichfield District Council’s planning committee will take place this evening (8th February).

Among the items on the agenda are proposals for housing to be build at Netherstowe and Leyfields.

Thousands have signed a petition objecting to the plans, which come after it emerged a deal to sell the Lichfield District Council-owned land to Bromford had been agreed without the knowledge of the local authority’s leader and cabinet.

That decision has since led to confirmation that an investigation has begun at the council.

Campaigners also saw their case boosted by a report to tonight’s meeting that recommended the developments be rejected.

The meeting takes place at 6pm and will be streamed live on the council’s YouTube channel.