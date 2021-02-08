The headteacher of a Lichfield school has thanked two charities for their support in purchasing laptops for students who are learning from home during lockdown.

Students with some of the laptops

Nether Stowe School received £6,650 from the Lichfield Municipal Charities and the Swinfen Broun Trust.

Headteacher Glyn Langston-Jones said the money would help disadvantaged pupils who are learning remotely.

“We are incredibly grateful for this donation from two charities who have the wellbeing of Lichfield people at heart. “With the switch to remote learning, equipment has become incredibly important. “We had already received 60 laptops from the Department for Education, but this money will allow us to buy more, ensuring as many pupils and staff as possible have access to equipment.” Glyn Langston-Jones, Nether Stowe School

The school is currently open to look after vulnerable students and the children of key workers, while also providing a remote learning curriculum for youngsters to study at home.