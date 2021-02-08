A consultation over proposals for the controversial HS2 project has been branded “a total sham” by Lichfield’s MP.

An artist’s impression of HS2

Views on Phase 2a – which sees the prop0sed high speed rail line cut through Lichfield and Handsacre – are currently being sought.

But a leaflet sent to householders and business on the route revealed the consultation would have little impact on the proposals, regardless of the outcome.

“Given the extensive consultation already undertaken for Phase 2a and consideration of the scheme by both Select Committees in Parliament, the Government does not intend to make changes to the Phase 2a scheme or to its planned construction programme in light of this consultation.” HS2 consultation leaflet

Conservative MP Michael Fabricant said it was “an insult to those living on the route”.

Michael Fabricant

“The consultation was forced on the Government and HS2 when I and a number of other MPs made it plain they would rebel if the Government attempted to reject the Lords’ amendment forcing HS2 to consult further. “Suspicions were first aroused by the very short period allowed to submit responses to HS2 – just three weeks. “This sly paragraph makes it clear that HS2 do not intend to take the consultation seriously. This is in breach of the spirit of the law the Government has only just passed and its arrogance has been the hallmark of the way in which HS2 has consistently behaved. “Once again, this so-called consultation has demonstrated the contempt HS2 holds for those living and working along the route and fails to protect the natural environment the rail line will destroy.” Michael Fabricant MP

Mr Fabricant said he was raising the issue of the consultation with ministers.