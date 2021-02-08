A consultation over proposals for the controversial HS2 project has been branded “a total sham” by Lichfield’s MP.
Views on Phase 2a – which sees the prop0sed high speed rail line cut through Lichfield and Handsacre – are currently being sought.
But a leaflet sent to householders and business on the route revealed the consultation would have little impact on the proposals, regardless of the outcome.
Conservative MP Michael Fabricant said it was “an insult to those living on the route”.
“The consultation was forced on the Government and HS2 when I and a number of other MPs made it plain they would rebel if the Government attempted to reject the Lords’ amendment forcing HS2 to consult further.
“Suspicions were first aroused by the very short period allowed to submit responses to HS2 – just three weeks.
“This sly paragraph makes it clear that HS2 do not intend to take the consultation seriously. This is in breach of the spirit of the law the Government has only just passed and its arrogance has been the hallmark of the way in which HS2 has consistently behaved.
“Once again, this so-called consultation has demonstrated the contempt HS2 holds for those living and working along the route and fails to protect the natural environment the rail line will destroy.”Michael Fabricant MP
Mr Fabricant said he was raising the issue of the consultation with ministers.
“The more the economic case against HS2 becomes compelling, the more HS2 thrashes around to avoid its responsibilities.
“I am now taking this matter up with ministers at the Department of Transport.”Michael Fabricant MP
Errrr…no s*** Sherlock!
What was he expecting exactly?
Oh, yes, that’s right, it was only a few days ago he was telling us how important this consultation was – https://lichfieldlive.co.uk/2021/02/01/lichfield-residents-urged-to-have-their-say-in-new-hs2-impact-consultation/
He knew full well then that it was a waste of time and nothing but a cosmetic PR exercise. The fake outrage is not very convincing.
He also knows that there is no stopping HS2 as it is far too important to this Government’s ill-judged and mistaken construction recovery programme. Without HS2 and other high-profile and questionable infrastructure and housebuilding programmes, the simple truth is the Government has no recovery plan. So HS2 is coming, your views really do not matter.
