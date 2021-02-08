The Lichfield branch of Dorothy Perkins is set to close despite a deal being agreed to buy the brand.

The Lichfield branch of Dorothy Perkins. Picture: Google Streetview

Online retailer Boohoo has bought the company from the Arcadia retail group, along with the Burton and Wallis chains.

But the company said it was not taking on the 214 shops associated with the brands.

The deal will also see more than 2,400 staff lose their jobs across the three companies.

John Lyttle, CEO of Boohoo, said:

“We are delighted to announce the acquisition of the assets associated with the online businesses of the three established brands Burton, Dorothy Perkins and Wallis. “Acquiring these well-known brands in British fashion out of administration ensures their heritage is sustained, while our investment aims to transform them into brands that are fit for the current market environment. “We have a successful track record of integrating British heritage fashion brands onto our proven multi-brand platform, and we are looking forward to bringing these brands on board.” John Lyttle, Boohoo

The deal comes after Boohoo also bought the Debenhams brand under a similar agreement which will also see physical stores close, including the one in Lichfield.