A new care home could be built on the site of a former garage in Burntwood if plans are approved.

The former Bridge Cross Garage site. Picture: Google Streetview

The development is being earmarked for the site of the Bridge Cross Garage on Cannock Road.

The three-storey facility would provide 78 bedrooms if built.

A planning statement said:

“The site has been vacant for a considerable period of time, with little interest in the site. “The proposed development will ensure that the local communi$es have access to the specialist care this home can bring. “There is both an identified local need for quality care accommodation in the local area as well as extending the job opportunities for local people.” Planning statement

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.