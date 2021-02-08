A scheme to support hospitality and leisure businesses in Lichfield and Burntwood that have lost income due to coronavirus restrictions is being expanded.

Lichfield District Council confirmed the widening of the Additional Restrictions Grant after receiving an extra £930,000 from the Government.

The second phase will see hospitality and leisure businesses with a rateable value of more than £51,001 able to apply for a one-off grant of £30,000.

The first phase – which is still open – has already seen £840,000 distributed to 112 small and micro businesses across Lichfield and Burntwood.

The council has also confirmed a fixed £1,000 grant will be available for members’ clubs that did not qualify for a wet-led pubs grant in December.

Cllr Liz Little, cabinet member responsible for economic development, said:

“I am really pleased we are able to offer this vital support to even more of our local businesses – It will come as a welcome source of funding in these very challenging times. “We don’t want any of our local businesses to miss out on the money they are entitled to, and I really urge all business owners that haven’t yet applied for a grant to double check the criteria on our website and to apply as soon as possible.” Cllr Liz Little, Lichfield District Council

For the full eligibility criteria and to apply visit www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/supportingbusiness and click on the Additional Restrictions Grant link.