A programme of testing asymptomatic people across Staffordshire has so far found 500 residents who had coronavirus despite having no symptoms.

Staffordshire County Council launched the programme of community testing towards the end of last year in a bid to tackle “silent spreaders”.

The figures were revealed as the number of weekly cases fell to an average of 230 cases per 100,000 people across the county.

Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for health, care and wellbeing, said:

“Passing this milestone demonstrates the vital importance of asymptomatic testing to help prevent the spread of infection. “Our network of community testing centres, open seven days a week means we have plenty of capacity, which is great. “However, it is up to individual people to recognise they may be carrying the virus without symptoms to take the positive action and get a test. “Testing is free, simple and you get your results in around 30 minutes – as these figures show is making a contribution to driving down cases in Staffordshire and saving lives.” Cllr Johnny McMahon

Staffordshire residents are now able to drop into Community Testing Centres to get a rapid COVID-19 test. Walk ins are subject to availability – people needing to secure a specific time can book via the community testing sites.

People with symptoms or those who have been asked to self-isolate as a close contact of a COVID case should not attend.