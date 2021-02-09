A classic British sports car discovered in a Midlands barn is geared up to fetch several thousand pounds at auction in Lichfield.

The Triumph Stag being sold at auction in Lichfield

The 1975 Triumph Stag V8 Automatic is being sold by Richard Winterton Auctioneers on 22nd February.

Partially restored in British Racing Green, the Stag has clocked up 85,000 miles since it was first registered in 1975.

It is estimated to fetch around £2,000 when it goes under the hammer.

Auctioneer Richard Winterton said:

The Triumph Stag when it was found in a barn

“What a find – I visited the property in the middle of last month for an initial inspection for a potential house clearance. “Inside a barn covered in a tarpaulin was this 1975 Triumph Stag – an iconic grand tourer in the pantheon of British sports motors. “Already partially restored, it’s the perfect project car and will ignite interest amongst motoring enthusiasts. “Sheds, garages and gardens are teeming with interesting finds from vintage tools to automobilia. “We don’t cherry-pick, we carefully sift through everything everywhere to identify potential lots for sale at auction.” Richard Winterton

Last summer, a 1973 Triumph Stag 3.0 litre V8 automatic convertible in white with 93,636 miles on the clock sold online with the auction house for £5,600.