Creative locals have been decorating bricks to help form a new memorial wall at a Burntwood secondary school.

Some of the decorated bricks. Picture: Chase Terrace Academy

Chase Terrace Academy has invited students and residents to take part in the scheme.

Developed in partnership with Taylor Wimpey, the project is designed to allow people to decorate a brick to reflect their time during the coronavirus crisis.

Some of those already returned highlight topics such as the NHS, key workers and online meetings.

Anyone wishing to take part in the art lockdown project can collect a brick from the school office. For more details visit the school website.