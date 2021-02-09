Council highways chiefs are calling for an end of abuse towards road workers across the region after hundreds of incidents over the past 12 months.

Staffordshire County Council, along with highways partner Amey, have revealed how last year in the county there were 764 incidents involving abuse reported.

These included incidents where drivers either entered roadwork safety zones through cones, threw objects, spat at or verbally abused workers.

Cllr David Williams, cabinet member for highways and transport at Staffordshire County Council, said the incidents were “unacceptable”.

“Our highways crews have an important job to do in maintaining our 6,000km plus of roads and making sure they are safe for people to use. “Crews work in all weathers and often in difficult and challenging conditions, whether it be carrying out repairs on running roads or helping to keep roads clear of snow and ice during the winter. “The abuse of our crews, whether it’s verbal or physical is totally unacceptable and whilst it’s only a small number of people who choose to behave this way, we want to let people know we won’t stand for it.” Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council

A national Stamp It Out campaign has also been launched by charity Safer Highways which asks people to sign a petition to change the law to give road workers and those working on the frontline greater protection against violence and abuse.

Chief Inspector Mat Derrick, from Staffordshire Police, said: