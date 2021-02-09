An international freight business has teamed up with a Lichfield technology firm in a bid to streamline the way the company operates.

The CocoonFMS system by Cocoonfxmedia

Simarco Worldwide Logistics has partnered with CoccoonFMS as part of a digitisation project.

James Blackman, managing partner of city-based CocoonFMS, said:

“We were delighted to work with Simarco on this project and to deliver their vision of an improved, more responsive process for their customers. “Our innovative software solutions are digitalising the supply chain in a way that increases productivity and creates cost savings and operating efficiencies for logistics companies and freight-forwarders. “This is at the same time as providing accurate data, such as real-time tracking, and greater connectivity for clients. “The smart portal has a range of features all designed to speed up and simplify the often complex process of logistics management and is a real industry game-changer.” James Blackman, CocoonFMS

Simarco Worldwide Logistics managing director, Trevor Scott, said: